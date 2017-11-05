

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





One person is in custody after a disturbance and alleged robbery at a Royal Oak restaurant in Centretown Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses tell CTV News a man was kicked out of the pub at Bank and Gloucester Streets only to return and be asked to leave again. He then allegedly smashed the front windows and made off with someone's wallet.

He was arrested a short time later. There's no word yet on charges.