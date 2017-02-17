Man in custody after alleged armed robbery
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 9:49PM EST
Ottawa Police say a 31-year-old man is in custody following an alleged armed robbery in the city’s east end Friday night.
Police were called to the 1000 block of St. Laurent Blvd. around 6:15 p.m. and say a suspect was arrested near the scene.
Police say a weapon was also recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Ottawa's Light rail extension will take trains to Trim Road, Riverside South and Moodie Drive
- Devontay Hackett guilty of second-degree murder in prom night killing
- Missing teen last seen in Cumberland
- Arts Courts project gets $6 million boost from federal government
- Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl