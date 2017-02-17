

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a 31-year-old man is in custody following an alleged armed robbery in the city’s east end Friday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of St. Laurent Blvd. around 6:15 p.m. and say a suspect was arrested near the scene.

Police say a weapon was also recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).