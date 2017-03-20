

An Ottawa man is facing gun charges after an apparent altercation in Carlington on Saturday.

Police received a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. for an injured man carrying a baseball bat in the 1400 block of Mayview Avenue.

At the scene, officers found an unspent round; video surveillance showed the man carrying a long rifle in a dispute with an unknown second man.

Pierre François Houle, 59, is facing several firearm charges. He was due to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.