

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say a Peterborough, Ont., man is facing sex-related charges following an investigation involving his daughter.

They say they began investigating on Saturday after receiving a report that a 41-year-old man had sexually assaulted a girl under 16 years of age.

Officers went to a home and a man was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

The man appeared in court on Saturday and has been released pending a court appearance on Feb. 13.

The name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.