

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl in Orléans last week.

Police say the girl was walking on a pathway near Prestwick Drive around 10 p.m. on May 31 when a man grabbed her arm and exposed himself. The girl got away and ran home.

Police describe the suspect as white, 5'8" with a grey goatee, about 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a dark puffy jacket, black pants and black construction boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jean Begin at 613-236-1222 ext. 6196.