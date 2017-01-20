

The Canadian Press





RENFREW, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man was dragged after trying to stop a thief from stealing his SUV.

They say the man left the vehicle unlocked, and with the engine running, in front of a school in Renfrew, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say he saw someone get into the driver's seat while he was returning to the vehicle, and attempted to stop the thief.

However, they say the suspect drove away with the driver's door still ajar, and the owner was dragged to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

OPP are looking for a man in his 20s and the missing SUV.