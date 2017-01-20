Man dies after truck plunges into river in West Quebec
A pickup truck rests partially submerged in the river below a bridge along highway 366 in Val-des-Monts, QC on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The driver of the pickup truck died in hospital. (MRC des Collines)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 7:58AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 10:39AM EST
MRC des Collines Police say a man has died after his pickup truck went off a highway bridge and into the river below.
It happened on Highway 366 in Val-des-Monts Thursday afternoon, about 10 kilometres north of Gatineau.
Crews had to extricate the 54-year-old man from the truck, He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police continue to investigate.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Court releases video timeline of prom-night murder
- Child porn allegedly found on man's phone at airport
- West Quebec couple survive plunge into Val-des-Monts area lake
- Woman in hospital after west-end rollover
- Man dies after truck plunges into river in West Quebec
- Renfrew tractor stolen overnight
- Kingston, Ont. teen arrested after motel room's TV, curtains, bedding, light bulbs go missing
- Man charged after death of 50-year-old man in Clarendon
Advertisement