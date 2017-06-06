Man dies after being dropped off at Alexandria hospital, two people arrested
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 1:31PM EDT
Two men are in custody after allegedly dropping an Ottawa man off at the Alexandria Hospital, where he later died.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, a van dropped the 29-year-old man off at the hospital, about 100 kilometres east of Ottawa, and fled the scene, according to Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP.
The man was pronounced dead a short time later. Police haven’t released his name, pending an autopsy.
Police found the van, a white Honda Odyssey with Quebec licence plates, and arrested a 29-year-old man and 57-year-old man inside.
Charges haven’t been laid, but police are looking for any witnesses or people who might have information about the incident. Det. Const. Daniel Roy can be reached at 613-534-2223.
