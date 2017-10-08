

CTV Ottawa





One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gatineau last night.

Gatineau Police say a motorcycle crashed into a guardrail around 6:45 pm Saturday night on Maloney Boulevard West at André-Ménard Street.

No other vehicles were involved.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.