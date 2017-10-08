Man dead after motorcycle crash in Gatineau
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 1:20PM EDT
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gatineau last night.
Gatineau Police say a motorcycle crashed into a guardrail around 6:45 pm Saturday night on Maloney Boulevard West at André-Ménard Street.
No other vehicles were involved.
The 23-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.