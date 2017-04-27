

CTV Ottawa





A man in his 20s has died after he was stabbed on Montreal Road Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Montreal Road.

The scene outside a pharmacy at the corner of Montreal Road and Begin Street showed a pool of blood on the sidewalk and several rolls of toilet paper nearby.

Sections of Montreal Road and Begin Street were closed for the investigation.

It's Ottawa's second homicide of the year.

More to come.