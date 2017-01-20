Man dead after crash on Fallowfield Road
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 8:51PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 12:15AM EST
Ottawa Police say a young man is dead after a two-vehicle crash east of Stittsville Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to Fallowfield and Eagleson roads around 7 p.m. Firefighters had to extricate people who were trapped in both vehicles.
The 24-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. A 19-year-old male passenger was treated on scene.
The 49-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition with chest and back injuries.
Fallowfield Road between Eagleson Road and Shea Road remains closed for the investigation.
Editor's note: a previous version of this story stated a female passenger had sustained minor injuries, Ottawa Paramedics now say it was a 19-year-old male passenger who was treated on scene and released.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Winter Night Market brings hot Asian cuisine to the Capital Region
- Confrontation near inauguration parade escalates, pepper spray used
- OPP seize unrefrigerated meat destined for Ottawa
- Promises, pomp, protests as Donald Trump sworn in
- Trudeau congratulates Trump, citing close economic and security ties
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Man dead after crash on Fallowfield Road
- OPP seize unrefrigerated meat destined for Ottawa
- Man dragged trying to stop thief from taking his SUV in Renfrew
- Court releases video timeline of prom-night murder
- Woman in hospital after west-end rollover
- West Quebec couple survive plunge into Val-des-Monts area lake
- Child porn allegedly found on man's phone at airport
- Man dies after truck plunges into river in West Quebec
Advertisement