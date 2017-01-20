

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say a young man is dead after a two-vehicle crash east of Stittsville Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Fallowfield and Eagleson roads around 7 p.m. Firefighters had to extricate people who were trapped in both vehicles.

The 24-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. A 19-year-old male passenger was treated on scene.

The 49-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition with chest and back injuries.

Fallowfield Road between Eagleson Road and Shea Road remains closed for the investigation.

Editor's note: a previous version of this story stated a female passenger had sustained minor injuries, Ottawa Paramedics now say it was a 19-year-old male passenger who was treated on scene and released.