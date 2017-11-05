

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police say a 37-year-old man is dead following a crash in North Grenville early Sunday morning.

Police were called to County Road 18 east of Dennison Road around 1:37 a.m.

Police say it appears a pick-up truck went off the road and entered the south side ditch. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The man was the only person in the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.