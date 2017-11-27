

CTV Ottawa





A man in his 60s is dead after a crash west of Goulbourn Monday morning.

Police say the car struck a tree on Flewellyn Road West of Ridingview Crescent.

Paramedics reported the victim having critical injuries when the crash first happened before 8 a.m. and an air ambulance was called in.

It was an hour later when emergency officials said the man had passed away. Reports suggest he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed.

Delays are expected until further notice.