Man critically injured in Bells Corners stabbing
A man in his 30s has suffered life-threatening injuries in the west end stabbing.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5:06PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5:18PM EDT
A man in his 30s has suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Bells Corners Wednesday.
Paramedics say they were called to a private residence on Tybalt Crescent just before 3 p.m. They say the man suffered multiple wounds and has been taken to trauma centre in critical condition.
Police say no arrests have been made.