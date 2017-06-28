

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A man in his 30s has suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Bells Corners Wednesday.

Paramedics say they were called to a private residence on Tybalt Crescent just before 3 p.m. They say the man suffered multiple wounds and has been taken to trauma centre in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.