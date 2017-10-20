

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Renfrew County OPP say they’re looking for an Ottawa man who is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Michael Phillip Vitello (pictured), on three counts of breach of recognizance. He has not been seen since October 12, 2017 and was last seen in Ottawa.

He was originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges.

Vitello is known to frequent Ottawa, Arnprior, and Renfrew.

He may be driving a black 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck, with a dump-type trailer, and Ontario licence plates AN37176.

Police say Vitello is “considered a risk to public safety”; anyone who sees him should not approach, but call 911 immediately.