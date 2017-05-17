

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man has been charged with manslaughter in the Monday night death of a 19-year-old man in Centretown.

Nineteen-year-old Ahmad Afrah died Monday after falling from a high-rise balcony on MacLaren Street, just west of Bank Street.

Police said Thursday morning that Liban Gure, 29, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with Afrah's death.

Afrah's father, who lives in Toronto, says he has plenty of questions about how his son died. "I don't know why it happend like this," says Mohamed Ahmad Afrah.

Ottawa Police said they responded to calls just before 11 p.m. Monday night and found a man on the ground who appeared to have fallen from a high-rise building.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Afrah died at the scene. He was not a resident of the building.

"He's just a good guy. He's not that bad of a kid. He didn't deserve to die that way," says his friend William Needham.

Residents in the area say they don't know how Afrah died, but they say the building has had a problem recently with drugs, and that one of the upper units was being used as a crack house. "They're coming here. They're dropping their dope off," says Brent Lens, a local property manager who says he is very familiar with the building. "They're cooking it or whatever they're doing with it and people are getting stabbed. People are getting beat up. And now somebody got thrown off a balcony."