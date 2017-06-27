

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- An eastern Ontario man is accused of driving at twice the speed limit with 2 1/2 times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Kingston, Ont., police arrested a 25-year-old man late Monday night after an officer allegedly spotted him driving dangerously at 100 km/h in a 50 zone.

It's alleged he pulled out of his lane to pass other vehicles, directly into the path of the officer's cruiser.

Police say the officer turned around and attempted to pursue the vehicle, but lost it.

Officers later found the vehicle and arrested the suspect, who was charged with numerous offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and impaired driving.