An Ottawa man is facing several charges after a stabbing at a shelter in the Byward Market Saturday night.

Ottawa police and paramedics were called to George Street last night for a man who had been stabbed several times. Police arrested a suspect on the scene. The victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

49-year-old Ali Dakhil is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon. He will appear in court again on Monday.