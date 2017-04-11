

CTV Ottawa





A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the west-end shooting death of Jacob Thompson last September.

Brayton Kennedy was arrested Monday and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Thompson, 40, died in hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound at a home on Elmira Drive.

Two women were charged after the homicide with accessory to murder after the fact. Those charges were both dropped, but Thompson's longtime girlfriend spent nearly three weeks in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.

