

CTV Ottawa





A 26-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after what police describe as a "violent" personal robbery on Thursday.

Police say they responded to calls about a stabbing victim in the 600 block of Bronson Avenue, near the Queensway, around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police say the crime scene was nearby, on Arlington Avenue near Bell Street North. They arrested a man and woman there; the woman was later released.

The suspect and alleged victim were known to each other, according to police. During an argument, the suspect allegedy stabbed the victim several times and robbed him of cash and cigarettes.

Nathan Akindolire, 26, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon and breaching probation.