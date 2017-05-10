

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man is facing charges after shots were fired in the city's southeast end last Friday.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Ramsayville Road around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

No one was injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene. They say a search of the suspect's residence unearthed seven firearms and ammunition.

Jocelyn Simard, 58, is charged with pointing a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon.