Man charged in shooting on Ramsayville Road
A 58-year-old man is charged after shots were fired on Ramsayville Road.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 10:57AM EDT
An Ottawa man is facing charges after shots were fired in the city's southeast end last Friday.
Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Ramsayville Road around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
No one was injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene. They say a search of the suspect's residence unearthed seven firearms and ammunition.
Jocelyn Simard, 58, is charged with pointing a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Maple Leaf recalls breaded chicken products due to possible toxin
- Fidget Spinners: toy or distraction?
- The Ride for Jill: Pakenham man rides tractor to raise money for mother with incurable cancer
- Flood update: What's next for Horton Township
- Bug nerd alert: Ottawa looking for citizen scientists to count moths