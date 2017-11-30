

CTV Ottawa/Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have charged a 22-year-old man following shooting on Rochester Street Thursday afternoon.

Mohamed Ribih is facing a list of chares including use/handle/store firearm carelessly, point a firearm, possession of a weapon/ dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, occupy a motor vehicle with firearm, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, and discharge a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Ribih arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds shorts after the shooting.

Police were called to the 100 block of Rochester near Primrose Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports of several shots fired.

"We received a call from someone in the area here advising us that there had been multiple gunshots fired here and that one vehicle left the scene," said Duty Insp. John Medeiros.

The vehicle has been described as a black SUV.

There was a second white vehicle parked at the scene with bullet holes in the side door. Medeiros says there was blood found in that vehicle.

This is the third shooting reported in the last 24 hours after shots were fired near Baseline Road Wednesday night and in the Paul Anka and Uplands area early Thursday morning.

In the latter shooting, a 25-year-old man received serious injuries. He is in hospital in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.