A man has been charged with attempted murder in last Saturday's stabbing of a 17-year-old boy on Rideau Street.

Police say Gamel Geffrard, 20, turned himself in Thursday evening.

The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon. The alleged victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Along with attempted murder, Geffrard is facing several other charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.