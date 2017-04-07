Man charged in Rideau Street stabbing
Police have arrested a man in the April 1, 2017 stabbing of a 17-year-old on Rideau Street.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 1:11PM EDT
A man has been charged with attempted murder in last Saturday's stabbing of a 17-year-old boy on Rideau Street.
Police say Gamel Geffrard, 20, turned himself in Thursday evening.
The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon. The alleged victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Along with attempted murder, Geffrard is facing several other charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
He is due to appear in court on Friday.