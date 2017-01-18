A Gatineau man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman's body was discovered in a home on Boulevard de la Cite-des-jeunes Wednesday.

Jean-François Dupuis, 21, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Neighbours has indentified the victim as 83-year-old Therese Gauvreau. Neighbours say the family owned a paving business.

An autopsy was to be conducted on Thursday in Montreal.

It is Gatineau's first homicide of 2017.