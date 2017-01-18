Man charged in Gatineau homicide
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:29PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:11PM EST
A Gatineau man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman's body was discovered in a home on Boulevard de la Cite-des-jeunes Wednesday.
Jean-François Dupuis, 21, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Neighbours has indentified the victim as 83-year-old Therese Gauvreau. Neighbours say the family owned a paving business.
An autopsy was to be conducted on Thursday in Montreal.
It is Gatineau's first homicide of 2017.
Gatineau Police investigate a suspicious death where a woman's body was discovered on Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes on January 18, 2017.
