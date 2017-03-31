Man charged in Gatineau hit-and-run
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 4:08PM EDT
A 31-year-old man has been charged in the hit-and-run that left a 71-year-old woman dead in Gatineau earlier this month.
Michel Delangie-Rainville was arrested Thursday and was due to appear in court Friday on a charge of hit-and-run causing death.
The collision happened on March 16 just after 8 p.m. on the Lac-des-Fees Parkway, near the intersection with Rue Gamelin.
Guilian Zhang was walking her adult tricycle in the area when police say she was struck by a truck.
Police released a photo of the truck Thursday morning and arrested a man shortly afterwards, but said he was not the truck's owner.
Their investigation continues.