A 31-year-old man has been charged in the hit-and-run that left a 71-year-old woman dead in Gatineau earlier this month.

Michel Delangie-Rainville was arrested Thursday and was due to appear in court Friday on a charge of hit-and-run causing death.

The collision happened on March 16 just after 8 p.m. on the Lac-des-Fees Parkway, near the intersection with Rue Gamelin.

Guilian Zhang was walking her adult tricycle in the area when police say she was struck by a truck.

Police released a photo of the truck Thursday morning and arrested a man shortly afterwards, but said he was not the truck's owner.

Their investigation continues.