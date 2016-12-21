Man charged in connection to stabbing on Albert St.
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 2:38PM EST
Ottawa Police have charged a 29-year-old man in connection to a stabbing on Albert Street.
Police were called to the 700 block of Albert St. for a stabbing incident around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
29-year-old Christopher Campbell of Ottawa is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon among others.
Campbell is scheduled to appear in court today.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext.5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477.
