

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they have charged a 26-year-old Gatineau man for criminal harassment and an indecent act after he tried to pay a woman to watch him masturbate earlier this month.

Police say on September 13, 2017, David Gibbs was driving a white van in the area of Chapel and Templeton street when he approached a woman walking on the sidewalk.

According to police, he offered the woman money to watch him masturbate.

Police also say they are investigating several similar incidents, and are asking any other witnesses or victims to come forward.

Gibbs will appear in court today.

Officials are asking those with information to contact Det. JF Martin at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.