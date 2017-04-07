

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly robbing a fast-food restaurant wielding a machete.

Police say the "takeover-style robbery" happened last July at a restaurant on Bank Street, north of Hunt Club Road.

They say two men broke into the restaurant just before 3 a.m. on July 7 while it was operating drive-through service only.

One of the men was armed with a machete and confronted the employees; the other grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say 19-year-old Kaizen Ritch-O'Reilly turned himself in on Thursday.

He's facing two counts each of robbery, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. He's also facing charges of possessing a weapon, break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and wearing a disguise.

He was due to appear in court on Friday.

The second suspect remains at large.