Man charged after police find gun, ammo and bulletproof vest
An Ottawa man is facing charges after police found a gun in a home in Old Ottawa South.
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 5:17PM EDT
An Ottawa man is facing charges after police say they found a handgun, bulletproof vest, ammunition and MDMA while searching a home.
Around noon Wednesday, police went to a home on Glen Avenue in Old Ottawa South after reports of a man with a gun.
They executed a search warrant later in the day at the home.
Michael Spika, 20, is facing four charges. He appeared in court Thursday.
