Ottawa Police say a 47-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with inappropriate letters that were sent to a pre-teen girl.

Police say they were contacted about the letters on Monday, June 12.

On June 21, police arrested Robert File, 47, and charged him with three counts of harassment, one count each of mischief and invitation to sexual touching for a person under the age of 16.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police.