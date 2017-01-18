Man charged after death of 50-year-old man in Clarendon
A 68-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a death in Clarendon on Wednesday.
Brian Brownlee, 68, is due in court Thursday to face the charges.
Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Darwin Zimmerling of Shawville.
Surete du Quebec officers were called to a home in Clarendon at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, when the body was found.
