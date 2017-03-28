

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa man has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Ottawa Police say on Sunday, Mar. 26 two officers were patrolling the 100 block of George Street just before noon. They arrested a man who they believed was doing drugs in a parking lot.

While the suspect was being taken to the police cruiser, he dropped to the ground and started to kick one of the officers. The officer was kicked in the face with a steel toe boot.

The two officers tried to control the man until a Sergeant arrived with a taser but it was not used. The hurt officer was taken to the hospital and was later released.

Christopher Robert Thompson has been charged with numerous charges including assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and possession of a substance.