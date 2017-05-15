

CTV Ottawa





A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week's fatal hit-and-run crash on Woodroffe Avenue.

The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. A driver of a Honda Civic was turning left from Woodroffe Avenue onto Norice Street when it was t-boned by a Hyundai Elantra, according to police.

The 30-year-old driver of the Civic died in hospital. Police said the driver of the Hyundai fled the scene.

Sunday evening, 20-year-old Jakob Wham was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death.

He is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

He appeared in court on Monday.