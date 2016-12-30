Man arrested after fire leads police to grow-op
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 10:01AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 1:11PM EST
A man was arrested after firefighters discovered a suspected marijuana grow-op in his Aylmer home Thursday night.
Gatineau firefighters were called to a home on Chemin Eardley for a fire just before 10:30 p.m.
They discovered a marijuana grow-operation in the man's basement.
The man was taken into police custody.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. It caused an estimated $50,000 to the home.