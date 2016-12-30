

CTV Ottawa





A man was arrested after firefighters discovered a suspected marijuana grow-op in his Aylmer home Thursday night.

Gatineau firefighters were called to a home on Chemin Eardley for a fire just before 10:30 p.m.

They discovered a marijuana grow-operation in the man's basement.

The man was taken into police custody.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined. It caused an estimated $50,000 to the home.