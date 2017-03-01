Man and woman found dead in Hull apartment have been identified
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 4:52PM EST
The identities of the man and woman found dead in a Hull sector apartment have now been revealed.
The bodies of Amelie Gauthier and Christopher Lecouvie were discovered in an apartment unit on Begin Street.
A three-year-old boy was also in the apartment.He is safe.
Gatineau police are not treating this as a criminal matter.
