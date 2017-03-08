

CTV Ottawa





A man is alive tonight after Ottawa Police and Paramedics intervened in a suspected overdose during a traffic stop.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a car was pulled over on Carling Ave. near Kirkwood Ave. During the stop, the officer observed the 56-year-old male passenger in the car having difficulty breathing, vomiting and appeared to be going into cardiac arrest.

The officer radioed for help from paramedics. When they arrived on scene, they administered Narcan, also known as Naloxone. He was stabilized and transported to the Civic hospital.

Without police calling for help and the Naloxone being given, paramedics on scene say the man would've likely died from the overdose.

Currently, paramedics remain the only emergency responders in Ottawa to carry Naloxone. Earlier this week, Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne promised $2.5 million to help fun the city's opioid crisis plan.