Man, 67, killed when car collides with milk tanker in eastern Ontario
County Road 31 closed just south of Winchester, Ont. after a fatal collision between a Mini Cooper and a milk tanker truck on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017. (Zane Burtnyk/CTV Ottawa)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 4:18PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 11:05AM EDT
WINCHESTER SPRINGS, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 67-year-old man is dead after his car collided with a milk tanker southeast of Ottawa.
They sat the collision occurred early Tuesday afternoon on County Road 31, north of Winchester Springs, Ont.
Investigators say a car driven by a North Dundas Township, Ont., man crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a transport truck carrying milk.
They say Neville Vincent died at the scene, while the 44-year-old truck driver from Valleyfield, Que., was not injured.