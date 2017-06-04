

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a 60-year-old man is dead after a collision on Snake Island Road, south of Ottawa Sunday evening.

Paramedics say an SUV collided head-on with a transport truck around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old driver of the truck has been taken to hospital in stable condition suffering chest injuries.

Snake Island Road is closed between Swale and Grey's Creek as emergency crews respond.