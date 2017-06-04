Man, 60, dead after collision on Snake Island Road
The crash also left a 31-year-old truck driver injured, according to paramedics.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 8:50PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 9:13PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a 60-year-old man is dead after a collision on Snake Island Road, south of Ottawa Sunday evening.
Paramedics say an SUV collided head-on with a transport truck around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old driver of the truck has been taken to hospital in stable condition suffering chest injuries.
Snake Island Road is closed between Swale and Grey's Creek as emergency crews respond.