

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 40-year-old Ottawa man is facing a handful of child porn charges after a weeks-long investigation.

Police say the Child Exploitation Unit say the investigation, launched late last month, lead to an IP address in Centretown uploading files of children being sexually abused.

A search warrant uncovered thousands of explicit videos and images uploaded onto several devices.

Brent Baxter is charged with one count of making child pornography available, one of accessing child pornography, and two of possession of child pornography. He's scheduled to appear in court Thursday.