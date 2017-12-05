

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Police in Ottawa say a 23-year-old man is facing charges in a string of robberies -- including seven bank heists -- that began early last month.

Investigators say that in each bank robbery, a lone suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for cash.

There were no injuries.

They say a pharmacy robbery on Nov. 7 has also been linked to the investigation and a 27-year-old Ottawa woman is also facing charges in relation to that incident.

The man is charged in all eight incidents and faces 13 counts of robbery, eight counts of wearing a disguise and six counts of breach of undertaking.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.