Man, 23, faces charges in 8 Ottawa robberies, including 7 bank heists
A suspect in a series of bank robberies in November in Ottawa is described as white, between 5'8 and 5'10, in his mid-20s with light or reddish facial hair. (Ottawa Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 2:17PM EST
OTTAWA -- Police in Ottawa say a 23-year-old man is facing charges in a string of robberies -- including seven bank heists -- that began early last month.
Investigators say that in each bank robbery, a lone suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for cash.
There were no injuries.
They say a pharmacy robbery on Nov. 7 has also been linked to the investigation and a 27-year-old Ottawa woman is also facing charges in relation to that incident.
The man is charged in all eight incidents and faces 13 counts of robbery, eight counts of wearing a disguise and six counts of breach of undertaking.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.