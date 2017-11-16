

CTV Ottawa





A ride-sharing company that’s been coined Uber’s rival might have eyes on Ottawa.

At the Community and Protective Services Meeting, Bylaw Manager Roger Chapman said the company’s executives had met with city officials and expected the company to submit a formal application for licensing.

CTV News reached out to Lyft for confirmation. The company’s communications manager said “we have no plans to share at this time.”

Cambell Matthews added, “while a lot of Canadian cities would be a great fit for Lyft, right now we are focused on a successful launch in Toronto.”

Similar to Uber, Lyft is run through a smartphone application. Founded in San Francisco, the company announced recently it was rolling into Toronto this year.

Word of them entering the Ottawa market comes as Uber reaches its one year anniversary, operating legally in Ottawa. At committee it was announced 6.4 million rides were used with Uber in that time.

A spokesperson with the company told CTV News in an e-mail, “At Uber, we welcome competition that encourages the use of more transportation alternatives. More options can help reduce congestion and pollution as consumers increasingly make the switch from driving their own car to using shared mobility services,” wrote Susie Health, Uber Canada’s senior communications associate.

As for the taxi industry, the Chief Operating Officer with Coventry Connections believed Lyft was more competition for Uber instead of taxis. Marc-Andre Way added that having multiple ride-sharing companies could be a price reduction - putting those companies in competition with public transit.