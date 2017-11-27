

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Emergency crews were called to the Queen Street LRT station on Monday afternoon after a worker was injured.

According to Ottawa Paramedics, the 28-year-old man was struck in the head by a scissor lift around 12:15 p.m.

Ottawa Fire's High Angle team deployed to remove an injured worker from a below grade site on Queen Street. Patient is in the care of Ottawa Paramedics. pic.twitter.com/d4mMURUmZF — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) November 27, 2017

The worker was wearing a helmet at the time but still suffered minor neck injuries.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition for xrays.

The incident will be investigated.