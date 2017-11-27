LRT construction worker hit in the head by scissor lift
Ottawa Fire Services' high angle team are seen rescuing an injured worker from the LRT Tunnel construction site at Queen Street in Ottawa, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Scott Stillboran/@OFSFirePhoto/Twitter)
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 2:18PM EST
Emergency crews were called to the Queen Street LRT station on Monday afternoon after a worker was injured.
According to Ottawa Paramedics, the 28-year-old man was struck in the head by a scissor lift around 12:15 p.m.
Ottawa Fire's High Angle team deployed to remove an injured worker from a below grade site on Queen Street. Patient is in the care of Ottawa Paramedics. pic.twitter.com/d4mMURUmZF— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) November 27, 2017
The worker was wearing a helmet at the time but still suffered minor neck injuries.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition for xrays.
The incident will be investigated.