Hintonburg is putting the brakes on speed limits.

Speed limits on 31 residential streets in Hintonburg will be reduced to 40 km/hr.

The current speed limit is 50km/hr.

The Hintonburg Community Association canvassed 2 thousand residents in a door-to-door petition blitz over the last 13 months.

"This last year of pounding the pavement has finally paid off and I can’t wait to see these 40km/hr signs go up and the speed of vehicles on residential streets go down, stated Dickson Davidson with the HCA in a news release.

The City of Ottawa requires a minimum threshold of 66 per cent of support from property owners before any speed change is considered.

There is no changes to speed limits on Wellingston Street, Gladstone Avenue or Scott Street.

Kitchissippi Councillor Jeff Leiper approves of the changes.

The HCA says the next step is a timeline to install the new speed signs.

The complete list is available here.