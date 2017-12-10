

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy snow Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday.

It says snow associated with an Alberta Clipper will start falling across Eastern Ontairo Monday night, tapering off by Tuesday evening. We could see up to 12 centimetres.

You're reminded to be cautious on the roads as Environment Canada says poor driving conditions are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.