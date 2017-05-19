

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8p.m tonight. The Red Zone located outside the arena opens at 5p.m. with events and activities for all ages until the gate begins.

Canadian Tulip Festival

The 65th Canadian Tulip Festival is in full swing with events and activities planned, including fireworks on Sunday at 9p.m. at Lansdowne. You can find the tulips in bloom at Lansdowne Park, Commissioners Park, and in the ByWard Market.

Inspiration Village

Inspiration Village located at 55 York St. in the ByWard Market opens Saturday at noon. It is a sea of containers transformed to create an exhibit where activities, art, and performances will take place.

Nokia Sunday Bikedays

This Sunday is the official launch of Nokia Sunday Bikedays from 9a.m. to 1p.m. In addition to the parkways, Confederation Boulevard will be closed to traffic for the event. As well, Major’s Hill Park will host a variety of events for the entire family.

National Gallery of Canada

To celebrate International Museum Day admission to the National Gallery of Canada is free on Sunday, May 21st.

Sheep Shearing Festival

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will host its annual sheep shearing from 9:30a.m. to 4p.m. Guests are inviting to come learn about sheep shearing, and watch the demonstrations. There will also be games, crafts and food.