

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Long Ma has returned home to France with her wings.

La Machine tweeted out a photo of the giant machine arriving in Nantes this morning from Ottawa.

Long Ma travelled from Canada to Belgium by boat for 11 days, and was then transported by truck to Nantes.

#Longma has just arrived to @nantesfr. She travelled 11 days from #Canada ���� to @PortofAntwerp ����. Do you recognize her ? Do you remember the great show with #Kumo to @ottawacity for the wonderful event of @2017ottawa ... pic.twitter.com/7IKXwaG8vO — Compagnie La Machine (@lamachinefr) November 8, 2017

Long Ma, the giant dragon horse, and Kumo, a giant mechanical spider, roamed through the streets of Ottawa for four days in July. An estimated 750,000 packed downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats to see the North American debut of the mythical creatures of La Machine.

The show, entitled The Spirit of the Dragon-Horse, With Stolen Wings, featured Long Ma roaming the streets in pursuit of Kumo in a bid to reclaim her wings and temple.

La Machine cost $3.5 million dollars. The cost was part of the Ottawa 2017 budget, funded by grants from the Federal, Ontario and City of Ottawa governments, and private sponsors.

La Machine says Longma will remain at its workshop in Nantes until its next performance.