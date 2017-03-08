

CTV Ottawa





One man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a logging truck south of Eganville, Ont.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Highway 132 and Highway 41 at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017.

The driver was the only occupant in the truck.

The logs the truck was hauling scattered across the road and crews are working to remove the debris.

There are road closures in the area.