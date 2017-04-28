

CTV Ottawa





Parents to four children, Crystal Sorrenti and Will Goldsmith, say the Ontario Government’s new plan to provide free medical coverage to children and young people is a big relief.

Both are self-employed. Sorrenti says coming up with cash for prescription medication can be challenging.

“Sometimes you just go without, or sometimes you ask family and friends, which can be difficult, and if it’s for us, we juke duke it out and save up.”

Dubbed OHIP plus, the coverage will begin January 2018, and will include 4,400 medications that will be free to anyone 24 and under.

The plan is also receiving positive reviews from the Chief of Staff at CHEO. Dr. Lindy Samson says no parent should have to choose between filling a prescription and feeding their family.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to sit down with a family and tell them they need a medication and then hear that they can’t afford that medication.

The Ontario Government says one in 10 Canadians do not have benefits. This plan is arguably the focus of Wynne’s election in a time where approval ratings for the Liberals are low.

Ontario NPD Leader Andrea Horwath says the Wynne government missed the mark.

“It takes care of youth and children but it doesn’t take care of those people’s parents, it doesn’t take care of the one in three workers that don’t have benefits.”