

CTV Ottawa





A local organization is struggling to keep up with demand for hot meals on Christmas.

Volunteers with the Caring and Sharing Exchange say there are 3,000 people on a waiting list for Christmas hampers and gift cards, up about 20 per cent from last year.

"We've already helped as many as we did last year," said Cindy Smith, the group's Executive Director. "But with the increase we are really struggling this year."

19,000 people or about 6,000 families have already received support from the group with thousands more still hoping for a Christmas miracle.

"We are hoping to help as many people as possible," Smith said.

On Wednesday, volunteers helped package and deliver more than 500 Christmas hampers to families and individuals across the city containing all the ingredients needed for a hot Christmas dinner.

Susan Anson was out all morning delivering seven hampers, a tradition she started about five years ago.

"It's a chance for me to give back," she said. "You can make a real difference. Even if it is just for a day, it is fantastic."

Anson knows firsthand what it feels like to receive a hamper at Christmas.

"When I was a young, single parent I received a hamper one year. It was an amazing experience. I didn't feel as lonely and there were so many groceries in there that I couldn't afford," she said.

That feeling of gratitude is one Saumure Regean remembers fondly, decades after his family received its Christmas hamper.

"A little bit of extra joy at Christmas," Regean said. "My mom was a little less worried about being able to feed the family. It was always a nice Turkey and there were ten of us at the table."

Donations are being accepted until December 23rd. They can be made online or by phone at 613-226-6434.