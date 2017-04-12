

CTV Ottawa





Hundreds of people lined up today for a chance to purchase half-price egg rolls at Golden Palace Restaurant on Carling Avenue.

Golden Palace holds the egg roll sale each April to celebrate its anniversary in the capital.

Today marks the Chinese restaurant's 57th year in business.

The supply of 5,700 egg rolls sold out by 3 pm.

The doors opened at 11am.

Over at the Rideau Centre, it was free classic grilled cheese sandwiches at MLTDWN.

The promotion is part of National Grilled Cheese Day in North America.